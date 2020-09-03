9

When Blake Shelton and his then-wife Miranda Lambert accepted two ACMs for the song they penned together, "Over You," emotions were flying high. The tune was inspired by a tragic, life-changing event in Shelton's life: He was 14 years old when his 24-year-old brother Richie died. Lambert included the song on her Four the Record album, and it ended up winning both Song of the Year and Single of the Year at the 2013 ACM Awards.

"I’ll tell you something, I’ve learned so much from this human being standing next to me, a lot of things about myself. She blows me away," Shelton said in their acceptance speech for Song of the Year. "I used to think I was a decent songwriter until I started hanging out with her, and she really taught me how to write a good song, and this is proof of it. Thank you so much baby, I love you.”