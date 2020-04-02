Emmylou Harris' influence on modern country and Americana music is incalculable. Born in Alabama, she received her first break thanks to collaborations with Gram Parsons; in fact, she is featured prominently on his influential album Grievous Angel.

Soon after, Harris launched a solo career that led to a bevy of country chart hits, starting with 1975's "If I Could Only Win Your Love." She's nabbed five No. 1 country hits, including 1976's "Together Again" and 1980's "Beneath Still Waters," and even more Top 10 hits.

In the '90s, Harris had a resurgence of sorts in the Americana realm, working with Daniel Lanois on 1995's Wrecking Ball and digging into her notebooks for the powerful, self-penned 2000 effort Red Dirt Girl. Through it all, Harris thrived on collaboration -- for example, her Trio albums with Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt, as well as duo albums with Mark Knopfler and Rodney Crowell.

Read on for The Boot's picks for the Top 10 Emmylou Harris Songs: