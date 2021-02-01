Jason Isbell has had a dynamite solo career in recent years. Not only did the former Drive-By Truckers member marry Amanda Shires, a talented singer-songwriter and fiddle player in her own right, and have an adorable baby girl, but since getting sober, his career has shifted into overdrive.

Isbell teamed up with producer Dave Cobb for 2013's critically acclaimed Southeastern, which led to him winning Album of the Year and Artist of the Year at the 2014 Americana Music Awards, and the momentum continued with 2015's Something More Than Free. The latter LP won the Grammys trophy for Best Americana Album, while the record's "24 Frames" won Best American Roots Song. And as if that wasn't enough, Isbell's 2017 album The Nashville Sound also took home two Grammy Awards and was nominated at the CMA Awards.

Isbell's catalog is full of gems, but the following are The Boot's picks for his Top 10 tunes: