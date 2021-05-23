Tornado Watch For Cheyenne Area Until 8 PM Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect until 8:00 PM (May 23) for counties in eastern Wyoming including Goshen, Laramie, and Niobrara counties in Wyoming and the city of Cheyenne. The Watch also includes parts of Colorado and the Nebraska Panhandle.

What is a tornado watch?

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 196 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1205 PM MDT Sun May 23 2021 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Northeast/East-Central Colorado Northwest Kansas Western Nebraska Southeast Wyoming * Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 1205 PM until 800 PM MDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 3 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible SUMMARY...Severe thunderstorms are expected to quickly develop through early/mid afternoon, initially along the Colorado/southeast Wyoming Front Range and immediately adjacent High Plains. Supercells capable of large hail and a few tornadoes can be expected as storms mature and quickly progress northeastward across the region. Damaging winds may also become an increasing risk by early evening. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 75 statute miles east and west of a line from 70 miles south southeast of Limon CO to 15 miles north northwest of Chadron NE. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.