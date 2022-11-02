Troopers Make 221-Pound Marijuana Bust in Southeast Wyoming

A driver was arrested Sunday after Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers discovered a large amount of marijuana inside their vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Carbon County.

According to Sgt. Jeremy Beck, the driver was stopped around 1:16 p.m. near mile marker 263, about four miles west of the Wagonhound Rest Area, after a trooper assigned to the Elk Mountain area observed them driving all over the road.

"The driver gave inconsistent statements, and the trooper observed additional suspicious factors that led him to detain the driver," Beck said in a news release.

Get our free mobile app

Beck says another trooper responded to the scene and deployed his K-9 partner, Bailey, who alerted on the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded approximately 221 pounds of marijuana.

"The driver was arrested and booked into the Carbon County Detention Center on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and failing to maintain a single lane of travel," said Beck.