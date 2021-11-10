While there have been tons of shortages over the past couple years, if there's one thing there is no shortage of, it's the amount of people who still say, 'Wyoming doesn't exist'.

Whether it's an actual conspiracy theorist or just someone thinking they're hilarious as if they're first ones to ever say it, 'Wyoming doesn't exist' has grown into a running joke from pretty much anyone that's never set foot in the Cowboy State and it's more than likely, they live no where near it. There's a popular thread on Reddit that's named exactly that. And there's also shirts on Amazon that say exactly that, 'Wyoming doesn't exist.'

One social media that has an endless number of people who will say that phrase is Twitter. And just in November so far, there's a crazy amount of people who have wanted to throw their two cents in about it...

Again, that list is just from the month of November, but a good reminder that the conspiracy theory that 'Wyoming doesn't exist' is alive and well. That particular list had some interesting tidbits too like a Garfield video that mentioned the idea of us not existing. Look at Wyoming getting a shoutout from Garfield. It even involved John Arbuckle as an explorer. That's good stuff.

And just above, you can also see Wyoming being picked as the spot to release nuclear warheads since we don't exist. These are just of the tip of the iceberg given the amount of social media outlets that circulate the crazy conspiracy theory/jokes about it. It doesn't look like the 'Wyoming doesn't exist' phrase is going away anytime soon.

