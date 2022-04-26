Two Accused of Stealing $1.2K Worth of Items From Laramie Walmart

Two Laramie women could face up to 10 years in prison after allegedly shoplifting from the Grand Avenue Walmart.

Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers were called to the store shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, April 25, after 53-year-old Kimberly A. Brizuela and 39-year-old Robyne D. Miller reportedly drove off with more than $1,200 in items, including everything from clothes to car batteries.

Officers located the women in the 700 block of S. 3rd Street a short time later and both were arrested on suspicion of felony theft.

Thompson says Brizuela is also facing several driving-related misdemeanors.

