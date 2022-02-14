Two Felony Arrests Over the Weekend in Laramie

Two felony arrests have taken place within the city of Laramie over the last week.

On February 13, Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of McCue Street for a welfare check.

Further investigation resulted in 31-year-old Keipher A. Loos being arrested for Driving While Under the Influence, fourth offense, as well as felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Wyoming Statute 31-5-233(e) states no person shall drive or have actual physical control of any vehicle within this state, under the influence of alcohol or under the influence of a controlled substance to a degree that renders him incapable of safely driving.

A fourth offense results in a felony conviction, which could carry a fine of not more$10,000.00, imprisonment for not more than seven years, or both.

Wyoming Statute 35-7-1031(ci) states It is unlawful for any person knowingly or intentionally to possess a controlled substance. Any person convicted for a third or subsequent offense under this paragraph, including convictions for violations of similar laws in other jurisdictions, shall be imprisoned for a term of not more than five years, fined not more than $5,000.00, or both.

The second felony after police were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on North 11th Street on February 11.

Later in the day, Officers located the vehicle in the area of 3rd and Curtis Streets and made a traffic stop, at which time 29-year-old Chelsey-Lee N. Miller was arrested and charged with Felony Theft, Falsifications; alterations, forgery or counterfeiting, and an additional misdemeanor Possession of Controlled Substance, Heroin.

Wyoming Statute 6-3-402(a)(c)(i) states a person is guilty of theft if he knowingly takes, obtains, procures, retains, or exercises control over or makes an unauthorized transfer of an interest in the property of another person without authorization or by threat or by deception, or he receives, loans money by pawn or pledge on or disposes of the property of another person that he knew or reasonably should have known was stolen.

Felony Theft is punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten years, a fine of not more than $10,000.00, or both.

Wyoming Statute 31-4-102(b) states no person shall alter with fraudulent intent, forgery, or counterfeit any certificate of title, certificate of registration, or assignment of a certificate of title. No person shall hold or use any certificate of title or certificate of registration knowing the same to have been altered, forged, or counterfeited.

Falsifications, alterations, forgery, or counterfeiting is a felony punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000.00, imprisonment for not more than two years, or both.

Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance, Heroin, is punishable by imprisonment for not more than twelve months, a fine of not more than $1,000.00, or both.

These are merely accusations at this time, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.