Tyler Hubbard flew across the Atlantic to surprise his 4-year-old daughter, Liv, because that's what dads do. Hubbard's wife, Hayley, and their daughter recently took a "girls trip" to Paris together, and that vacation included a sweet surprise.

Hayley started posting photos of their European travels earlier this week, beginning on Sunday (May 29), with snaps of herself and Liv at the airport and on the plane.

"Bon voyage with my girl," she wrote before revealing their destination.

Hayley shares that she and Liv traveled to Paris, and she even gave fans a recap of the pair's first couple of days via social media. See the mother-daughter duo at iconic landmarks, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower, plus she explains how Liv adjusted to the time change, in the caption.

"Paris days 1 & 2: I keep pinching myself I’m in Paris with Liv," Hayley says. "We’ve laughed so much already, had a couple meltdowns and lots of deliriousness (to be expected), adjusted to Paris time, enjoyed time with Kiki, found carousels, found all the baguettes, butter, croissants and ice cream, the Eiffel tower, and the louvre. Oh and Liv says she never wants to leave but she misses daddy and the bubbas."

"The Bubbas" are the couple's two sons, toddlers Atlas and Luca.

In her latest update — posted on Wednesday (June 1) — Hayley shares an Instagram Reel of various videos from the trip, writing that there was a "surprise at the end." That surprise? Dad Tyler Hubbard, showing up, unbeknownst to his daughter, at breakfast.

The clip shows the singer walking in as his daughter flashes a big smile at her dad's surprise. The two then embrace in a hug.

Before heading off to Paris, Hubbard officially kicked off his solo artist career by releasing his first solo single, "5 Foot 9," on May 20.

See Country Music Dads With Their Kids

Country Stars Share Their Fathers' Best Advice