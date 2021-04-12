With over 26 million albums sold, a Country Music Hall of Fame induction, more than 20 studio albums and a whopping 22 Grammy Awards to his name, Vince Gill is the real deal. We could fill hours reminiscing about his career so far, but there are a few moments that really stand out.

Sure, Gill has given many Grammys acceptance speeches, but there's one in particular that rises above the rest. It happened in 2008, and we won't give away more than that, except to say that it will make you laugh -- and then you'll want to watch it again.

Gill's penchant for tears, vocal part on King of the Hill and appearance on the cover of a certain magazine all made it into this video of unforgettable moments ... oh, and so did that time he took on the Westboro Baptist Church (kudos to him for his calm, loving demeanor!). Press play on the video above to see it all.

