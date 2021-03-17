Unique Historic 8 Bedroom 6 Bathroom Wyoming Mansion Has A Tower

When I came across this historic home located in Rawlins, Wyoming I knew I had to share it with you.

After all...it has a tower!

The Ferris Mansion was built in 1903 in a Victorian style and has 8 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. It is a historic home that is on the National Register of Historic Places for the state of Wyoming.

It has been painstakingly renovated so that the old-world charm of the home has been kept, while modern conveniences have been added.

I personally love the details like the stained glass windows (so much sunlight), the aforementioned tower, the multiple fireplaces (have to stay warm in the winter), and the clawfoot tubs.

Take a look and let me know what you like the best about this unique historic home.

So what do you think of the Ferris Mansion?

Were you as impressed as I was with how stunning both the outside and inside are after over 100 years?

While I can definitely see my husband and I living in this home, I don't know that it would be a good fit for my 5 kids...though they could always live in the carriage house.

The listed price for this home is currently $825,000 and you can learn more by following this link.