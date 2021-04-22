Unsettled Weather For SE Wyoming Friday, Snow Possible Next Week

Getty Images

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is forecasting an unsettled day of weather on Friday ahead of a warming trend this weekend.

. But rain or snow is possible again next week.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Here's a look at the weather forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. Friday looks unsettled, as a low pressure system tracks across the area. Looking at snow predominantly along and west of the Laramie Range. Showers and thunderstorms are possible east. The weekend is looking nice, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry weather. Clouds are going to stick with us into Monday as our next cold front approaches from the west. The front moves through the area Tuesday, with colder temperatures and increased chances for mountain snow and lower elevation showers and thunderstorms. Enjoy the weekend as temperatures are going to be really nice. Could see close to 80 degrees in the Nebraska Panhandle by Sunday. Other areas will be solidly in the 60s Saturday through Monday. Enjoy!