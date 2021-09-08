US 287 Closed Morning of Sept. 13 Due to Military Exercise

Motorists are reminded that the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Wyoming Highway Patrol will be shutting down US 287/WYO 789 between Rawlins and Lamont to all traffic from about 5-8:30 am on September 13 due to a large scale military training exercise.

Any motorists planning to take this route that morning are advised to plan an alternate route or travel time to avoid delays from the closure.

WYDOT is joining other state and local agencies in supporting a multi-state “Rally in the Rockies” military training exercise this fall.

Numerous units across U.S. Air Force Reserve Command will be conducting various training operations in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming using a variety of cargo and fighter aircraft as well as ground crews from multiple service branches.

Residents and motorists will see increased military presence in southeast Wyoming from September 12 to the 17, including low-flying aircraft, especially in and around Camp Guernsey and the Muddy Gap area north of Rawlins.

The training exercise is not open to the public, and there will not be any public parking or services at or near the training site.