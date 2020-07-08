UW and GPI Analysis Finds New Opportunities for Carbon Capture

The University of Wyoming's Jeffrey Brown, with the Great Plains Institute (GPI), has a new analysis that explores the planning of carbon dioxide transportation networks.

The paper looks at the economic and environmental benefits through economies of the scale to meet the U.S. mid-century decarbonization goals.

You can find the paper here.

The analysis identifies near-term capture and storage opportunities and then uses this information to design and plan regional transport infrastructure required to maximize CO2 reductions.

The process of screening identified industrial and power sectors CO2 sources where facilities to capture carbon is viable, and then the captured CO2 is transported through a pipeline network to carry it to deep geologic formations where it will be stored permanently.

For more information, please visit UW's Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute website here.

