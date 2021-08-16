UW Extension Campaign Pushes for Vaccine

The University of Wyoming Extension and Wyoming 2-1-1 are pushing increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in Wyoming by appealing to the state’s individualism

The campaign started with a national effort by the extension services at land-grant universities and, in Wyoming, was initially focused on at-risk populations.

The campaign includes Wyoming residents sharing their vaccination stories in a series of videos, with information on the campaign being found here.

The videos will be on the WY VAX UP site, as well as YouTube.

The campaign also encourages people to use the hashtag #WyIVaxUp to share their stories through Facebook and other social media platforms.

The campaign also includes working with Eastern Shoshone Tribal Health, as well as creating billboards, developing frequently asked questions sheets, and making a youth campaign through Pandora, social media, and web information.

About 34 percent of Wyoming residents were fully vaccinated as of August 9, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

