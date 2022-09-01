UW Extension Leads Grape-Growing Symposium in Lander Sept. 17

On Saturday, September 17, the University of Wyoming Extension will offer a one-day educational program on growing grapes in Wyoming, to be held at Central Wyoming College in Lander.

Led by UW Extension educator Jeremiah Vardiman, the symposium will provide attendees with the information they need to start their own vineyards as well as a hands-on demonstration at a local operation.

Vardiman, an agriculture and natural resource extension educator says that although the event is designed with beginners in mind, “anyone who is interested in growing grapes, is currently growing grapes, or who wants to expand their knowledge of grapes, is welcome to attend.”

The course will focus on the basics of growing grapes in Wyoming. Featured topics include Wyoming soils and climate; variety selection; site selection and vineyard establishment; and grapes for landscaping value.

In the afternoon, participants will tour a local vineyard. It’s a great opportunity to take the discussion outdoors and see what growers are doing in the area, says Vardiman. Attendees will learn about planting vines, training and pruning, pest management, harvest timing, and more.

The Event

Day: Saturday, September 17

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Location: Central Wyoming College - Lander (120 Enterprise Boulevard Lander, WY 82520)

Central Wyoming College - Lander (120 Enterprise Boulevard Lander, WY 82520) Tickets: $35 (includes lunch & refreshments)

$35 (includes lunch & refreshments) Register: bit.ly/wygrapes

Growing grapes is a new venture in Wyoming, but interest is on the rise, Vardiman notes. He says it’s feasible to cultivate grapes in many parts of the state. The main requirement is that the growing season must include a frost-free period.

Currently, vineyards are cultivated in Cheyenne, Torrington, and Huntley in the southeast portion of the state; Casper, Riverton, and Lander in central Wyoming; and Sheridan and nearby communities in northern Wyoming. Powell and Worland also have climates suitable for grape production.

Funded by a grant from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, the upcoming symposium is UW Extension’s second 2022 grape-growing workshop.

For more information, please contact Jeremiah Vardiman at jvardima@uwyo.edu.

