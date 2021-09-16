UW Offering Online Guide Certification

The University of Wyoming’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources is offering an online guide certification course this fall for both aspiring and veteran guides.

The noncredit, self-paced course consists of videos, quizzes, short assignments, and knowledge checks.

The course is related to a broad range of outdoor guidings, such as hunting, fishing, rock climbing, rafting, wildlife viewing, cycling, hiking, snowmobiling, ATVing, horseback riding, skiing, tour operating in national parks, and other outdoor recreation pursuits.

Each session of the course is expected to take approximately 30-45 hours to complete and includes optional content. The first session is currently underway. To register for the second session, which will take place October 8-November 19, click here.

Additional courses will be offered seasonally in alignment with guiding industry needs. Enrollment is limited to 30 participants per session and costs $325 to enroll.

The certification does not currently have an expiration, though guides are encouraged to remain active in the field and to take continuing education.