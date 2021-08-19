UW picked fourth in preseason Mountain West volleyball poll

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., -- The Mountain West conference released its preseason volleyball predicted order of finish and Preseason All-Mountain West Team Wednesday, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

The Cowgirls were picked to finish fourth in the preseason poll with a total of 69 points, while middle blocker Jackie McBride was once again selected to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team.

The returning senior from Aurora, Colo., made history last season by becoming the eighth student-athlete in Mountain West history to be named to the postseason All-Mountain West Team for a fourth time.

McBride, who finished last season ranked third in the league in blocks per set (1.26), fourth in hitting percentage (.371) and 10th in points per set (3.45), all of which led the Cowgirls, became just the second Cowgirl in program history (Erin Kirby, 2011-14) to receive all-league honors, four times.

As a team, Wyoming was selected behind spring 2021 conference champion UNLV, who was picked as the preseason favorite with 98 points and eight first-place votes. Boise State was selected second, receiving 90 points and a pair of first-place nods, while Colorado State picked up one first-place vote and 80 points, as it was selected to finish third.

UW has a pair of tune-ups this weekend before regular season play gets under way. The Cowgirls will travel to Northern Colorado this Friday, Aug. 20 for an exhibition, while the annual Brown and Gold scrimmage takes place inside the UniWyo Sports Complex Aug. 21 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Cowgirls open the regular season with a home tournament August 27 and 28 in Laramie as the Cowgirls host the Rumble in the Rockies.

Season tickets are available for Cowgirl volleyball, starting at $65 for public general admission and $35 for children the ages of 3-12. Single-match tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for children. Fans can contact the Wyoming ticket office at (307) 760-7220 or by visiting the ticket office in the Arena-Auditorium, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m., to 4:30 p.m.

2021 Mountain West Volleyball Predicted Order of Finish (first-place votes):

1. UNLV 98 (8)

2. Boise State 90 (2)

3. Colorado State 80 (1)

4. Wyoming 69

5. Fresno State 61

6. San Diego State 53

7. Air Force 46

8. San Jose State 41

9. Utah State 29

10. New Mexico 26

11. Nevada 12

2021 All-MW Preseason Team

Danielle Boss, Boise State

Jessica Donahue, Boise State

Lauren Ohlinger, Boise State

Alexa Roumeliotis, Colorado State

Desiree Sukhov, Fresno State

Mariena Hayden, UNLV

Jackie McBride, Wyoming

Preseason Player of the Year

Mariena Hayden, UNLV

