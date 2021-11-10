Veterans Have Free Admission at Wyoming State Parks Nov. 11th

As we have reached that time in November for another Veterans Day, it's so important to remember that we always thank all our veterans for their service and bravery. And it's nice that they can be celebrated with some free things like giving our veterans free admission to all Wyoming State Parks for Veterans Day.

Thanks to the 'Parks for Patriots' program, military veterans will have all entrance fees at Wyoming State Parks waived on November 11th. Hiking, biking, and fishing are just a few of the activities that veterans can take advantage of with their free admission. The entrance fee at state historical sites will also be free. Proof of their veteran status will be needed for the free admission. However, fees for overnight camping will need to be paid. Active-military personnel are not included in those eligible for free admission.

Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Public Information Officer, Gary Schoene, told Wyoming News Now how important it is to celebrate our veterans for this day:

We appreciate our Veterans, and this is just a small way for us, to as a department, to say thank you and to give something back to them...We think it could be fairly busy, not anywhere near capacity, but I think we’ll still have quite a few people out.

Such parks include Curt Gowdy State Park near Cheyenne and Laramie, as well as Edness Wilkins Park near Casper. For more information regarding the freebie at Wyoming State Parks, they can be contacted at 307-777-6323.

