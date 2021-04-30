Vintage Wyoming: A Lonely Goose Flies Through Fremont Canyon

It's such a simple moment that few would take notice of except here in Wyoming. A short but sweet video shows a lonely goose flying through Fremont Canyon.

You know this video must have been shared by a Wyomingite. Think about it. Who else would think it's worthy of your time to watch one bird fly over canyon waters? Answer: only in Wyoming.

This video occupies just over a minute, but is one of those quiet Wyoming moments we cherish here.

Can't be completely sure as to the exact location, but it's approximately here south of Alcova Reservoir.

Google Maps Satellite View

If you've been to Fremont Canyon, you've likely seen and/or heard a bird or two flying through this area. Simple? Yes. Profound. Absolutely if you appreciate the serenity that Wyoming offers above all others.

