‘Vivo’ Trailer: The New Animated Musical From Lin-Manuel Miranda

Sony has shifted another one of their movies intended for theaters over to Netflix. Vivo, an animated musical featuring songs and voice work by Lin-Manuel Miranda, was originally scheduled to open in multiplexes on June 4. Earlier this week, though, it was revealed that the film would bypass theaters and instead head straight to streaming on Netflix.

They haven’t announced an official release date for the film yet — and it did not appear on Netflix’s just-released summer movie preview — but there is a first teaser for the movie. Miranda plays Vivo, the adorable singing “kinkajou” in the clip. Watch it below:

That doesn’t give you much to go on, so here is the film’s official synopsis.

An animated musical adventure that follows VIVO, a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear,” voiced by Miranda), who must find his way from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a song on behalf of his beloved owner and mentor Andres (Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan de Marcos Gonzáles). The film features original songs by Miranda, a score by Alex Lacamoire, and a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes and director Kirk DeMicco (The Croods). Vivo is also co-directed by Brandon Jeffords (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2).

The Vivo trailer doesn’t offer a specific release date for the film; it simply says the film is “Coming Soon” to Netflix. In the meantime, Sony’s other big animated movie of 2021, The Mitchells vs. the Machines debuts on Netflix this Firday.

