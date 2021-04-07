WATCH: 9 Year Old Cowgirl Georgia Rides Crazy Alice The Pony

While Shetland Ponies are super cute, they are known to have REALLY bad attitudes.

Maybe they're trying to make up for their small stature with a BIG personality, but I bet many of you have a story about a Pony that was no fun to be around.

When I came across this video of Georgia titled "9 Year Old Georiga Vs. Crazy Alice" I knew it was going to be good.

Silly me though, I thought that "Crazy Alice" was going to get the best of Georgia.

I should have known better.

Georgia is one heck of a cowgirl and with perfect form, she keeps her seat firmly in the saddle no matter what "Crazy Alice" throws her way.

Wasn't that fun to watch?

Georgia is obviously a fabulous rider.

If she's this great at the age of 9 can you imagine what she'll be doing in HS?

And can we take a moment to appreciate "Crazy Alice"?

First, she is definitely correctly named.

Second, she sure knows how to do her job...wow can that pony buck.

#theworldneedsmorecowboys

