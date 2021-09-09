Watch a Dude Take a Sweet Drive Across Wyoming in a C7 Corvette

What's the best way to travel across our beautiful state of Wyoming? I would argue that this guy has found it. He shared a sweet video of his relaxing drive across our state in a high-end Corvette.

This video was just shared on YouTube with the following description:

Driving through the infinite space of Wyoming on perfectly smooth roads is incredibly relaxing. Approaching Mule Creek Junction in Wyoming. State 18 into State 85 South.

NOTE: make sure you listen to this as loud as possible. You'll thank me later.

I'm not a car snob. I have 7 kids so my vehicle of choice has 3rd row seating and I'm all about being practical as a dad. However, in my younger years I had a Firebird. It was only 6-cyclinder, but I flipped the air filter upside down to make it sound throatier (like an 8-cylinder Trans Am which had the same body style back then). That's one reason why I love talking about muscle cars like the Corvette C7. The Wikipedia page about the components of this dream car explain a lot:

The 2014 Corvette features a carbon fiber hood and removable roof panel. Its fenders, doors, and rear quarter panels remain fiberglass composite. The C7 uses Aerogel, a material developed by NASA, to keep heat from the transmission tunnel from transferring into the cabin. The under-body panels are made of "carbon-nano" composite. The chassis is made of hydro-formed aluminum. The rear tail lights use indirect LED technology.

C7 Corvette, you had me at hello. The fact that NASA technology was used makes it even cooler in my mind. Combine that kind of car engineering with our smooth (sometimes) Wyoming highways and I drool.

