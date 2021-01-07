Watch a Strange Apparition Appear on a Garage Security Camera

I have to confess that I'm very suspicious of this one. It's a strange apparition that appeared on a garage security camera, but something doesn't seem right to me.

Before I pass my judgement, watch it for yourself. According to the video description, this happened just a few days ago on December 30, 2020.

If you watch the movement of the "apparition", it appears to me to be what a person who's been blurred would look like. Another thing is that it doesn't cast a shadow. The third element that makes me question whether this is valid is the fact that whatever it is seems to be on a different video layer. I've created enough videos myself that I can normally tell when something has been overlaid in a video. I can't say definitely that's the case here, but it's fishy.

All that being said, this is just weird enough that I figured I'd share and see what you think. Is this something paranormal or someone trying to create their own viral sensation? The truth is out there.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app