WATCH: Chris LeDoux’s 1976 NFR Winning Ride On Stormy Weather

Chris Ledoux and Wyoming go hand in hand.

He's a true symbol of what it means to be "Cowboy tough" and "ride for the brand."

In this day and age, it can feel like it's a bit hard to find people to look up to, not only for us but for our children too.

Thank's to my husband my kids are all BIG Chris LeDoux fans and my middle son can often be heard singing "It's the finals the NFR the series of the sport..."

Many LeDoux fans know that Chris won the 1976 NFR Champion in Bareback Bronc Riding, but many of us have never seen that winning ride.

So, when I came across it this week (thanks to a coworker) I thought it would be fun to share it with you.

Just in case, like me, you weren't around to see it when it happened.

Phew, even though I knew it all ended up alright for LeDoux I was still holding my breath while I watched.

If you have some time, I suggest reading the comments on that Facebook post.

Many people took the time to share their memories of not only that ride, but of time spent with Chris LeDoux.

If you have a memory of this phenomenal ride or Chris LeDoux, we'd love to hear them.

