WATCH: Clever Wyoming Moose Escapes The Summer Heat in the Shade

It's been a long hot summer and it's taking a toll on all of us, that includes the Wyoming wildlife!

We all try to find the best ways to cool off on the hot summer days. It may be finding a swimming pool, floating the river, staying inside in air conditioning or just grabbing a spot under the biggest shade tree you can find.

Technology has given us some pretty cool opportunities to see what life for Wyoming wildlife is like, from a distance! Wyoming Game & Fish have cameras placed all over the state to monitor the wildlife and give us all a chance to take a look as well. If I didn't know better, I would think some of these animals know they're on camera. In TV and Movies the phrase "breaking the 4th wall" is a saying used when a character looks into the camera, almost addressing the viewer. As a matter of fact, I think the moose in this video "breaks the 4th wall" before grabbing a large square of shade.

When you're nearly 7 feet tall and over 1,000 pounds, finding a spot that can block the midday summer sun can sometimes be a difficult task! Lucky for us, a young bull moose decided to pick this particular spot to veg out for a few minutes.

This video taken just a couple days ago, the young Bull Moose is trying to find the perfect escape from the sweltering summer heat and decides to shut it down, relax and cool off for around 15 minutes. Once he was rested and cooled off he headed back out to do whatever it is moose do.

