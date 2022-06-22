‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Is Now On Streaming

The doctor will see you now.

(Or you can see the Doctor now. Whatever.)

Today’s the day: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally on streaming. The 28th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe proved hugely popular with audiences, grossing $405 million in the United States and more than $943 million worldwide. At present, it’s the number one film of the year worldwide, although Top Gun: Maverick looks like it may pass it in the next week weeks.

It also deepened Marvel’s current obsession with the multiverse, following Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and featured Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Sorcerer Supreme on a journey through multiple dimensions to battle a surprising new threat and restore order to the MCU. It also features Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, fresh off her starring role in WandaVision, and searching for her missing children throughout the multiverse.

And hey! Captain Carter from What If...? is in it! And Black Bolt from Inhumans is in it too!

Well, that sure is a bunch of characters they never said were in the movie before it came out.

Here is Multiverse of Madness’ official synopsis:

Journey into the unknown in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the MCU unlocks the Multiverse, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must enlist help from old and new allies as he traverses mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities in order to confront a surprising adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available to watch on Disney+.

