I was fishing somewhere in Wyoming when I was reminded that it's not always about how many you catch.

We're really lucky to call Wyoming home and sometimes it's not just the obvious outdoor opportunities like catching a few nice trout. It can be as simple as being in the right place at the right time.

As I sat down to have lunch on Sunday, I noticed a duck and her ducklings making their way down the stream. I'm pretty sure they saw me as they attempted to get upstream from me in a hurry, but the runoff current was too much for the little ducklings.

So the duck, a common merganser, and her ducklings made their way downstream and by me. As soon as they made it past some boulders, they hit the current and took off in a blur.

I've already been told by at least one friend that I doctored the video, but that's not the case.

Another friend told me that the common merganser knows exactly where the best fishing spots are.

He may be on to something as the Audobon Society says mergansers are fish-eating birds that make their homes along clear rivers. They can spend hours resting on rocks or on the shore.

They primarily feed by diving and swimming underwater. Once they find their prey, they down in pursuit.

In Europe, common mergansers have made their homes in some urban waterfronts, though that has not happened yet in North America.

Watch the video below: