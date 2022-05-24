Watch! Photographer Gets Close Encounter With Yellowstone Bear

I have so much respect for wildlife photographers. I absolutely love to go through their work and see what they're getting to see in places like Yellowstone or the Grand Tetons, at least here in Wyoming. It takes a lot of skill and patience that I don't have in that particular field, so I have a lot of respect for what they can do. Especially on how they can get in position where they're safe from the wildlife but close enough to get a great shot.

One of my favorite wildlife photographers on TikTok @julia.littlelightning does a great job of getting up close, without being in danger. Her recent post on TikTok showed that she had a closer shot of a Yellowstone bear than she normally would and had to take cover in her car when the bear got close to her.

You can check it out in this video.

How cool was that? Also, just putting this out there, that bear got out of there when a bison came in his space. I mean, tourists don't even do that. Maybe we underestimate how smart bears are. But, I digress.

It was cool to see her grab shots from her car when she was able to get a feel for the bear. She even helped her cross the road. I mean, I'm going to go ahead and say it, how cool is this photographer's life? That's them doing their job. So cool.

All in a day's work for a Yellowstone wildlife photographer.

