Watch Pit Bull Challenge Bison, Get Destroyed But Survives

Pro Tip: If you visit Yellowstone National Park or any wild place in Wyoming, make sure your pet is under control. A new video share shows a pit bull who challenged a bison and lived to regret it.

I don't know when this happened, but it just got dropped on Instagram. I always search for Wyoming things there and this came up today. As they mention in their status, you'll hear some very NSFW language if your sound is turned up.

It's true that pit bulls get a bad rap due to improper handling by owners, but this dog really needs an attitude adjustment. Maybe that bison knocked some sense into him.

Whoever is in charge of this pit bull needs to check out the National Park Service rules for pets. They would see this:

Pets must be physically controlled at all times: they must be in a car, in a crate, or on a leash no more than six feet long. Pets are not allowed on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry, or in thermal areas.

You have to watch closely since video on Instagram can be tiny, but this dog goes flying after the bison head butts him. Considering the force that a bison can strike you with, this dog is lucky he has a hard head himself. Ouch.

