WATCH: SportsCenter Highlights ‘The Black 14′ In New Video

The 1969 University of Wyoming football season will live in infamy. SportsCenter recently shown the light on some of the darkest days of Cowboy sports history with their latest SC Featured video.

Yesterday (Sunday, June 13th, 2020), the official SportsCenter Facebook page posted the following video along with a message that read:

Before Colin Kaepernick, there was The Black 14. More than 50 years ago, a group of Wyoming Cowboy Football players took a stand against what they perceived to be racial discrimination by an opponent and it cost them.

More than 50 years later, The Black 14 get to tell their story of how head coach Lloyd Eaton dismissed them from the team for asking to wear black armbands during the upcoming home game against the Brigham Young University.

Last year, on the 50th anniversary of The Black 14 being dismissed, the University of Wyoming invited the surviving players back and made several amends. Of the eleven living members, the eight players that returned were invited to speak to history classes and meet with student athletes. They also attended a special dinner with university officials and received an official apology letter signed by UW president, Laurie Nichols. The following day, they were honored at halftime during the football game against the University of Idaho, where they received a standing ovation from the crowd.

