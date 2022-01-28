Watch! Video Shows Semi Trucks Stranded In Wyoming Winter

We've all seen what happens when I-25 and I-80 are shut down and the impact it has on the truck drivers. You'll see them lined up, parked, and stranded along I-80 and College Drive. It just looks like miles of poor truck drivers just waiting for the interstates to open up so they can make it to their next stop.

I couldn't imagine what it's like being stuck there, just waiting. We all know that wait time can take hours. Sometimes days if you look back at the snowstorm of March 2021.

Someone on TikTok recorded a video of them driving between what looked like hundreds of semi-trucks stopped and waiting for the roads to reopen. It's kind of mind-blowing to see it from this perspective.

Check out the video.

This particular hold-up was on I-80 back in December, according to the person who posted the video. It's wild that they said it spilled into residential streets. Some of the comments mentioned that on the East Coast, there would be "ticket writing parties". I mean, I get the rules, but where could they go?

The video runs through the truck traffic pretty quickly, and they even had a nice warning on the video that "Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt". Thanks, TikTok, we needed to know that...

It's still pretty wild to look at. I mean, the restaurants around that area probably had more than they could handle business-wise and then some, so it probably helped their daily sales out. Silver linings.

