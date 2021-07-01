Weather Looks Good For SE Wyoming For Holiday Weekend

Bruce Bennett/Getty

While an occasional afternoon shower or thundershower is possible over the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend, the overall forecast looks pretty good for most outdoor activities.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

"Have outdoor plans for the holiday weekend? Take a look at our weekend recreational forecast! Although these temperatures are great, be sure to keep a weather radio or smart phone handy if you're heading outdoors as scattered thunderstorms are possible across the region from 12PM-5PM Saturday and Sunday."