Weekend Online Poll: Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

A jury in Wisconsin on Friday acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges in connection with a 2020 shooting incident that left two men dead and another injured.

The shootings happened amidst riots over alleged police mistreatment of African-Americans in Kenosha, Wisconsin, including the shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and recklessly endangering safety.

His lawyers had argued that the case was clearly an incident of self-defense, while prosecutors accused him of vigilantism.

