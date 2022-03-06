Weekend Poll: How Worried Are You About Rising Gas Prices?

It's not secret that gas prices have been going up across the nation.

The American Autmobile Association on Sunday said the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas had topped four dollars a gallon. Wyoming's prices were not quite that high, averaging about $3.70 a gallon.

But even in the Cowboy State, they've been going up on a regular basis, and it may only be a matter of time before we see prices top $4 dollar a gallon. And there is no guarantee they will stop there.

With the situation in Ukraine and other factors, no one knows where this is headed, but it doesn't look like gas prices are headed down anytime soon.

Along with the increase in prices at the pump, oil prices are of course going up as well. As of last week, crude oil was selling for $110 a barrel.

That could be good news for Wyoming's oil industry, and the people who work in that industry. It could also help state revenues by boosting the money the state collects in taxes on petroleum production. On the other hand, tourism is a siginficant industry in the state as well, with events like Cheyenne Frontier Days playing a major role in local economies. It's hard to say at this point what impact gas prices will have on the summer travel season, but common sense would seem to dictate that the prices won't help and could have a negative impact if they get high enough.

So what do you think about all of this? Are you worried about rising gas prices? Or do you see it as something that could be good for Wyoming and it's economy?

