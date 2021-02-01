What Is Wyoming’s Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy?

First off, can we all agree, that candy only tastes good during holidays? Christmas, Halloween and Valentines Day candy taste so much better than they do the rest of the year. There HAS to be something behind this. I'm a seasoned holiday candy eater, and I know there is truth to this. I digress. The website Zippia wanted you to get triggered over what our favorite candy is collectively, here's how they figured it out.

Using Google Trends, we determined what Valentine’s Day candy each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We defined Valentine’s Day candy as candies that peaked in search volume for the big day. From there, we determined what candy is searched a disproportionately, high amount in each state. For example, while California eats all the candies the rest of the country does, the search interest in “candy necklace” is disproportionately higher than the remaining states- making candy necklaces more popular in California than anywhere else. Some controversial decisions were made, including counting chocolate covered strawberries as a candy. However, search volume doesn’t lie and that peak meant our hands were tied. We looked at the first two weeks of February to determine what folks are searching for the most in each state, prime Valentine Day candy stocking time. How this year changes (if it does) won’t be apparent until after Valentine’s Day- and who wants to wait that long? Luckily, odds are good most of us will still be gorging on MMs and chocolates this year and for many years after.

Ok, seems legit. But what about states around us? In Montana, they love chocolate truffles, Utah is all about that Dove Chocolate, and Idaho is easy with just a box of chocolates. What about the Cowboy State? We fell in line with Colorado and Nebraska for our love of M&Ms. I don't hate it.

Is this your top Valentine's Day candy?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app