What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

These weeks just keep flying by. By the time I'm use to it being Tuesday, it's Friday already. Not that I'm complaining. I'm pretty pumped for this weekend. There are a lot of great bands in town.

Fridays On The Plaza

Ok, we have a Grammy nominated band playing tonight! Blinddog Smokin' is going to hit the plaza later, the party starts at 5:30, they'll be supported from Dragondeer. Don't forget there will be food trucks and beer from the Depot at the beer tent. Your night is planned.



The Vandoliers At The Lincoln

These guys look like they're going to put on a great show. You can catch them tonight at the Lincoln. They're a very interesting band, to say the least. But they also appear to have a ton of energy and have a great style of twang.

The Cheyenne Farmer's Market

The new season of the Cheyenne Farmer's Market kicks off tomorrow and runs through October. You can get fresh veggies, produce and more from 7am to 1pm at Frontier Park.

Float Like A Buffalo At The Lincoln

If you missed these guys at Fridays On The Plaza, this is your chance to make up for missing an incredible group of musicians. They were the first band to play this summer and they're definitely worth a second look.



Cheyenne Cruise Nights

Get ready to roll! Or, at least, get ready to see a bunch of really cool cars roll in Downtown Cheyenne. This week, they're benefitting Zonta.



Demolition Derby At The Laramie County Fair

Head out to the Archer Saturday and watch cars smash into each other with various means of strategy. It'll be fun and real loud!

Pink Ribbon Run

The Wyoming Breast Care Initiative is set to run Saturday. Packet pickup has already happened for this awesome event.



