What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

We had a really busy weekend last weekend didn't we? There was trick or treating, trunk or treats, haunted house, spooky parades and more. Is this the weekend we take a step back? Do we have less going on this weekend? What are we going to do this weekend without tons of advertised events? Don't worry, I have all of that information and more for you. Let's see what we have going on this weekend, don't fret!

Doug Stone At The Outlaw Saloon

Country music legend, Doug Stone is going to be at the Outlaw Saloon tonight! This guy is an absolute icon and if you love 90s country music, you'll be in for a treat, and probably be toe-tapping to every one of his songs. Not saying that's a guarantee, it's just most likely possible.



Dia de los Muertos At The Wyoming State Museum

This will be a great celebration this weekend. They'll have plenty of sugar skulls around They'll be celebrating Saturday from 10am to 2pm with traditional dance performances and treats and snacks.

A History Lovers Guide To Cheyenne authors, Starley Talbott and Micheal E. Kassel will be on-site at the Depot Museum to sign their book. The books will be available for purchase at the gift shop.

Adult Night At Beach Please

Come help celebrate the one-year anniversary of Beach Please with tons of games, food and adult drinks. This should be an awesome time to celebrate an awesome newer local business.

Live Music At Black Tooth Brewing

Jim Wilkinson will be performing tonight at Black Tooth. They have an awesome stage ready for live music and the perfect venue to pull it off! Oh, and the music will be awesome.



