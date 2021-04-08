Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the one thing that everyone pretty much misses is attending live concerts. If you're like me, you already have a list of must see concerts you'll attend once this health crisis is behind us.

If you're someone who's been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, you might want to add seeing a Garth Brooks show on your list.

Once the country icon is back on the road touring, he wants to meet you. Specifically, Garth wants to meet a "Frontline Hero" at one of his upcoming shows.

Over on Garth's Facebook and Twitter a ccounts, he made the exciting announcement that he wants to meet a Frontline Hero and the hero’s guest on his 2021 Stadium Tour! It's pretty simple to nominate your Frontline Hero.

First, you have to download the Fanpage App to enter to win. The Fanpage website explains:

Unlock the "Hero Badge by posting a picture of your COVID Frontline Hero on Fanpage with the hashtags #FrontlineHero and #GarthBrooks, and tell us their story. Then, share the post on Facebook or Twitter with the same hashtags. Next, earn stars by unlocking badges, playing trivia, posting and sharing your favorite pics and videos, and connecting with other fans. Every Star that you earn in the Garth Brooks Fan Community between March 17, 2021, at 12:00 AM CST and April 18, 2021, at 11:59 PM CST you will earn an entry into a drawing which will be held on April 19, at 11:00 AM CST. If your name gets drawn, you, your COVID Frontline Hero, and two other friends will get to meet Garth Brooks at his first Stadium Tour performance of 2021!

Garth Brooks along with his wife, Trisha Yearwood have been itching to get back on the road just as much as the rest of the world. They have even stayed connected with their fans by hosting small shows on social media called "Inside Studio G." Their fans cannot get enough of their "Shallow" duet. Who knows, maybe you'll be able to see that performance in person!

For more information on Garth's upcoming tour, click here.