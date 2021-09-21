Disney Announces ’Shang-Chi’ Premiere Date on Disney Plus

November 12 will be the first “Disney Day,” (The first official one, anyway. Some weeks around here it feels like every day is Disney Day.) The company is billing it as “a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the Company.” That will include a bunch of new programming on the Disney+ streaming service — the centerpiece of which will be the streaming premiere of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi, starring Simu Liu as the Marvel Comics martial artist and superhero, has been one of the biggest hits of 2021. The film has topped the domestic box office for three straight weeks, and has grossed over $300 million worldwide. Unlike the previous MCU movie, Black Widow, it premiered as a theatrical exclusive. Marvel fans had the choice to watch Black Widow at home if they paid an extra “Premier Access” fee on top of their Disney+ subscription. For Shang-Chi, it was a movie theater or bupkis — until November 12.

Here’s a rundown of what else will be coming to Disney+ on Disney Day.

Jungle Cruise will be available to all subscribers.

The Disney+ premiere of the new Home Sweet Home Alone movie.

A new series of Olaf Presents Shorts.

A new short featuring thet characters from Luca titled “Ciao Alberto”

A new Simpsons short “that pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2

A special about Boba Fett

A special about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

If you can’t wait until November 12, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is still playing in theaters. (The rest of that stuff, you have no choice; you gotta wait until November 12.)

