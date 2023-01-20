The upcoming phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will include two more Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. But at this point, who are the Avengers? Half of the team was killed or retired at the end of Avengers: Endgame. At this point, just three founding members — the Hulk, Hawkeye, and Thor — are alive and kicking in the MCU.

To fill out two new Avengers films, they are going to have to recruit a whole lot of new blood. That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video, which runs through all of the recent additions to the MCU like Shang-Chi, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and more, and explains why they are likely (or likely not) going to be assembling for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. We’ll also look at which veteran heroes, like Captain Marvel and Ant-Man, will likely be a part of the films as well. Watch the video below:

If you liked that video on the members of the New Avengers in The Kang Dynasty, check out more of our videos below, including one on Mark Ruffalo and the possible Marvel spoiler for Secret Wars, all the Easter eggs in the new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer, and one on the MCU’s Kang and the key to making him a really interesting MCU villain. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next Marvel movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to open in theaters on February 17. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled for release on May 2, 2025.

