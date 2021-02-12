Who Complains the Most on Valentine’s Day? And No, It’s Not Karen

As Valentine's Day hits on Sunday, it's important that we show our significant other just how much they mean to us. Unfortunately, if we're being honest, there's just no pleasing EVERYONE, no matter how hard we try. We know exactly who will complain the most on Valentine's Day.

Coupon Lawn recently did some research to find out just who will complain the most on Valentine's Day. The data was compiled for the survey by a number of negative reviews that were written in regards to the holiday. That seems like an awful lot of sifting through names to find those negative Valentine's Day reviews, but we'll go with it.

The name with the most negative reviews for Valentine's Day and time spent writing those reviews is...not Karen. Even though I told you in the title it's not Karen, you were probably still expecting it to be Karen. I'm not that tricky. But the name of the person who complains the most on Valentine's Day is Deborah. Watch out for those Deborahs.

Deborah narrowly beat out those named Mark for the top spot. Helen came in third. That makes sense, I know some complaining Helens. David came next, while Adrian came in fifth. I didn't realize enough people were named Adrian to show up on this list, but okay.

Beyond the top five, there was John, then Michael. Let's stop for a second on Michael. Who has the name Michael these days? Unless you're Michael J. Fox, Michael Jordan, or Michael B. Jordan, just go by Mike. It's cleaner. Sarah, Jenny, and Marie followed to round out the top 10. Next was James. I have never trusted James (unless it's James Bond, I always trust James Bond) so I can why he'd be a complainer. Claire came next, and then Karen. All the way down at #13. That may be the most shocking thing about this list. Then again, Karens haven't exactly been a popular name for awhile. Also, sorry Karens, you know the deal. And it's all in jest. You can find the rest of the complainers for Valentine's Day on the list here.

That being said, no matter what your significant other's name is, treat each other well, and you'll have an amazing day. And from all of us at Townsquare Media, have a very Happy Valentine's Day!