Which Country Artist Has Won the Most ACM Awards?

With the 2021 ACM Awards just around the corner, it will be helpful to fans to know some facts and statistics about the awards show -- but not the type of facts and statistics that make you want to close your eyes and take a nap. Rather, The Boot is going to answer a big question: Which country artist has the most ACM Awards?

The ACM Awards have crowned many winners over the years, from the newcomers nabbing New Artist of the Year to living legends such as Garth Brooks, but there's only one person who has walked home with the most trophies. Any guesses?

It's Miranda Lambert! In 2018, the country superstar bested Brooks & Dunn's long-held record of 29 career ACM Awards wins, which she tied in 2017, by adding three more trophies to her stash and re-setting the record at 32. She's since won two more ACMs, bringing her career total to 34.

Lambert won her first ACM Awards trophy in 2007 -- Top New Female Vocalist -- though she'd previously been nominated for that same award in 2006, along with the award for Video of the Year. Lambert then won Album of the Year in 2008 and began her reign in the Top Female Vocalist (now Female Artist of the Year) category in 2010. Lambert won in that category every year until 2019.

Even though Lambert has the most ACM Awards overall, some other artists hold important records as well: Garth Brooks has received the most Entertainer of the Year awards, and Reba McEntire has hosted the most ACM Awards ceremonies (19). Check out the video above -- from Taste of Country's You Think You Know Country? series -- for more exciting history and little-known facts about the ACM Awards.

After relocating from Las Vegas, Nev., to Nashville in 2020 out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACM Awards are back in Nashville in 2021. As showrunners did last year, they're spreading this year's event out across three iconic Music City venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. They'll be following national, state and local guidelines related to the pandemic, as well as additional, self-imposed safety measures.

The 2021 ACM Awards are set for April 18. They'll begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+; sign up for the streaming service here.