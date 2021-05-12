Who Is Brit Taylor? 5 Things You Need to Know

Life was good for Brit Taylor, until it all fell apart.

She had a pop country career humming along, a mini-farm and a solid marriage. But it all came to a screeching halt ... which, fortunately, led her to her album Real Me, 10 tracks of confronting depression and grief.

Produced by Dave Brainard (of Brandy Clark’s 12 Stories and Jenny Tolman's There Goes the Neighborhood), Real Me -- released in 2020 -- features five songs co-written with Black Keys member Dan Auerbach. The album has vintage vibe, and lyrics that feel immediate and are brimming with life.

Keep reading to learn more about Taylor:

