Who Is Larry Fleet? 5 Things You Need to Know

One of the goals of every musical artist is to connect to listeners: through pinpoint vocals and meaningful lyrics. Larry Fleet does it in spades, and has proven in a short amount of time that his style of country music fills a void for fans craving a late-1990s or early-2000s feel.

The White Bluff, Tenn., native now based in Chattanooga signed to Big Loud Records in 2019 and released his debut single to country radio, "Where I Find God," in the fall of 2020. It won't take you long to notice Fleet's talent, not just as you listen to his first single but also when he performs live shows, just himself and an acoustic guitar. That soulful, gritty and real identity comes through, too, on his debut album, Workin’ Hard.

Keep reading to learn more about Fleet, one of country music’s rising stars: his influences and inspirations, as well as which country star "discovered" him and believed in him enough to give him his big break in Nashville.

Meet More of The Boot's 2021 Artists to Watch: