Who Is Priscilla Block? 5 Things You Need to Know

If you need a breath of fresh air, musically speaking, Priscilla Block just might be what you've been looking for. She is both introspective and positive, a rare combination that helps listeners look on the brighter side of things.

Block, a mainstream country music newcomer, is a North Carolina native. She grew up in a large family and moved to Nashville shortly after high school, but only just signed a record deal in 2020, after finding viral success on TikTok.

Block delivers lyrics that are not only openly honest but also full of confidence and self-certainty. Keep reading to learn more about her, and what she'd been through prior to being named one of The Boot's 2021 Artists to Watch:

