Who Is Randall King? 5 Things You Need to Know

When you think of traditional country music signifiers, you might think of ten-gallon hats, cowboy boots and big belt buckles -- accessories you might see at rodeos in, say, Texas. Randall King dons them all, and, yeah, he's dang Texas.

Now signed to Warner Music Nashville, King has opened for Garth Brooks, and co-written with him. His 2020 EP, Leanna, honors his beloved older sister, who died that year at the age of 32.

Intrigued by King? Keep reading to learn more:

