Who Is Robyn Ottolini? 5 Things You Need to Know

Going into 2020, Robyn Ottolini had no way of knowing she'd land a record deal, let alone that she'd do it in the middle of a global pandemic. She doesn't only stand out for the way she signed to Warner Music Nashville after her song "F-150" took off on TikTok, though -- her honest songwriting style proves she's the real deal.

A 2019 Country Music Association of Ontario Awards Rising Star Award nominee, Ottolini has officially released "F-150" as her major-label debut single. The Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada native has been songwriting since she was 13 years old and previously released two independent projects.

Keep reading to learn more about Ottonlini: how social media helped launch her career, how she drew inspiration from the likes of Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris, and more.