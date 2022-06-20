WHP: Unbuckled Make Up Vast Majority of This Year’s Road Deaths

Lack of seat belt use continues to be a common denominator in fatal crashes in Wyoming.

According to data from the highway patrol, 35 vehicle occupants have died on Wyoming's highways so far this year, including a 4-year-old who was not in a child seat, a 17-year-old who was not properly buckled up, and 27 people who were not wearing a seat belt at all.

"That's just way too high," said Sgt. Jeremy Beck.

"(Buckling up is) one little thing that could possibly save your life," he added. "Why don't we do it?"

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seat belt use in passenger vehicles saved an estimated 14,955 lives in 2017.

