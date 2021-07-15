Why Loki Would Have Made a Better King Than Thor

With Loki concluded (at least for now) we’re thinking about the character’s journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Looking back, it occurs to us now that he actually should have been the ruler of Asgard. Sorry Thor. Loki is the rightful and best king.

In our latest Loki video, we break down Loki’s evolution from Thor to Avengers: Endgame and Loki, and how in many ways he was right all along about Odin, Asgard, and Thor. As a Frost Giant raised as an Asgardian, he was a son of two realms, and could have brought those kingdoms together, ending centuries of war. He also knew what it was like to experience pain and loss. Many of his worst qualities were given to him by his father (and also the All-Father). If things had turned out just a little differently, he would have made a heck of a king. See all the reasons why below:

